Max D. Johnson

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana – Max D. Johnson, 97, of Terre Haute, IN, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Cobblestone Crossings Health Campus in Terre Haute.

He was born in Knox County, IL in 1923, the second son of Norman O. and Florence R. (Crouse) Johnson. After graduating from Galesburg High School in 1941, he worked at Butler Manufacturing in Galesburg, and married Shirley M. West in 1945. He served in the United States Army in 1946, then attended Western Illinois University. After moving to Decatur, Max worked at Caterpillar for at least 35 years until he retired in 1988.

He is survived by his daughter, D. Sheryl Boatz of Terre Haute, IN, granddaughter Jennifer Mandal (Abhishek) of Pittsburgh, PA and grandson David Boatz of Hampton, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and all of his siblings - brothers: Frank, Arlo and Quentin, and sisters: Shirley and Delores.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery. In remembrance of Max, the family requests that any charitable donations be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, where 100% of contributions go directly to fund research.

The family of Max D. Johnson is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.