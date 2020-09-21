Menu
Max W. Grant

April 21, 1937 - Sept. 18, 2020

DECATUR - Max W. Grant, 83, of Decatur, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at DMH Hospital.

Max was born April 21, 1937, in Tuscola, the son of John and Edith (Clemons) Grant. Max worked as a union laborer and was a member of Laborer's Union #159 before retiring in 1999. He married Billie M. Fitton on January 28, 1977.

Max is survived by his wife, Billie of Decatur; children: Debra Taylor of Decatur, Deanna (Thornhill) Behrens and husband Wolfgang of Texas, Kim Duley and husband Ron of Texas, and Eric Grant and wife Katrina of Decatur; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister.

In keeping with Max's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. There will be no services.

The family of Max W. Grant is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, Illinois. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
