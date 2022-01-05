Melinda Kay Maltby

Jan. 9, 1941 - Dec. 29, 2021

DECATUR - Melinda Kay Maltby, was called home to be with the Lord on December 29, 2021, while visiting family in Decatur, IL. Melinda was born on January 9, 1941 in Decatur, IL, to her parents, the late Everett Hardy Wheeler and Dorothy Juanita Hunter. Melinda is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and her loving dogs Roxy, Mickey Mouse and Tootsie.

Melinda was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Brian) Hannon, Navarre, FL; her son, Ronald "Blake" Morey, Pensacola, FL. Her sister, Connie (Mitch) Doty, Decatur, IL. Five grandchildren: Josh (Kirby) Hart, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Andrew (Hayley) Griswold, Niceville, FL, Andrea Griswold, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Jeffrey (Jade) Hart, Shalimar, FL, Christopher Hart, Fort Walton Beach, FL. Eleven great-grandchildren: Brenton, Maddison, Ayden, James, Ava, Sebastian, Andrew, Cooper, Scarlett, Rainey, and Timothy. Two nephews: Everett (Rhett) Wheeler, Vernonia, Oregon and Kaleb Snoke, Monticello, IL; and her two dogs Zoe and Hadley.

Melinda spent much of her life in Decatur, IL. and was a graduate of St. Theresa High School, Class of 1959. In 1986, she moved to Carlsbad, CA, where she was co-owner of an industrial supply store. She fell in love with the San Diego area, specifically Hotel del Coronado. In 1991, Melinda relocated back to Decatur, IL. It wasn't until 1995 when she moved to her forever home in Fort Walton Beach, FL, to be close with her daughter, Melanie and her grandchildren. She then spent 20 years as a Medical Records Technician at Magnolia Medical Clinic until she retired in 2015, and moved to Navarre, FL. After she retired, she became a real life Cinderella, helping her daughter with her cleaning business, which she enjoyed very much.

Goodnight, we love you.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Emerald Coast Funeral Home, 161 Racetrack Road NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL, 32547.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Beal Memorial Cemetery.

Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com.