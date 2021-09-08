Menu
Melody M. Wilson
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Melody M. Wilson

Aug. 15, 1962 - Sept. 4, 2021

CLINTON - Melody M. Wilson, 59, of Clinton, IL passed away at 11:58 AM, September 4, 2021 at her family residence, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, September 10, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, Clinton, IL with Pastor John Roberson officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella, IL. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, Clinton, IL.

Melody was born August 15, 1962 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Timothy and Penny (Cowles) Cornell. She married Tom Wilson May 2, 1987 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Wilson, Clinton, IL; daughter, Charity (Brandon) Hardwick, Clinton, IL; four grandchildren: Grace and Faith Gates and Kearington and Brock Hardwick; mother, Penny (Don) MacIsaac, Clinton, IL; siblings: Gene (Selena) Cornell, Wapella, IL, Annette Cornell, Normal, IL, Jerry (Jenny) Schulz, Lakeville, MN, Steve (Hollie) Schulz, Lake Geneva, WI, and Christy (Scott) Webb, Clinton, IL.

Melody was preceded in death by her father.

Melody was a member of First Baptist Church, Clinton, IL. She had been a Certified Nurse's Assistant for years in Clinton, Lincoln, and Decatur. She was very compassionate and caring to those she cared for as a CNA.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Sep
10
Service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Clinton, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
