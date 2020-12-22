Menu
Melvin C. "Mel" Rubin
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Melvin C. "Mel" Rubin

Feb. 16, 1929 - Dec. 21, 2020

DECATUR - Melvin C. "Mel" Rubin, 91, of Decatur passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, in his home with his loving family at his side.

Mel was born February 16, 1929, in Shobonier, IL, the son of Carl and Linda (Torbeck) Rubin. A charter member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Mel worked at Mueller Co. for 22 years as a model shop supervisor. He married Delphine Joan Moeller on October 31, 1948, in St. Peter, IL.

Mel is survived by his son Ronald (Jo) Rubin of Chatham and daughter Debra (John) Brosam of Decatur; grandchildren: Matthew (Amy) Rubin, Katherine (Maurice) Scholten; great grandchildren: Anya and Audrey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mel was reunited in heaven with his parents; wife of 67 years Delphine; infant grandson Aaron; brothers: Raymond and Harold Rubin; and sister Elvira Koch.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the service time of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Entombment will follow in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or Cancer Care Specialists of IL, Cancer Center of Decatur.

The family would like to thank hospice and Mel's nurses Stephanie, Danee and Allison.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
We are sorry to hear of your dad's passing, we will miss seeing him sit on his front stoop with his dog. While we didn't visit much, we did think about him often. Across the street neighbors.
Joyce and Dick Doris
December 25, 2020
Debra, sorry to read about the loss of your Dad, Mel. He was our brother in Christ at Mt. Calvary Lutheran. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Mike and Janet Atteberry
December 22, 2020
