Melvin C. "Mel" Rubin

Feb. 16, 1929 - Dec. 21, 2020

DECATUR - Melvin C. "Mel" Rubin, 91, of Decatur passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, in his home with his loving family at his side.

Mel was born February 16, 1929, in Shobonier, IL, the son of Carl and Linda (Torbeck) Rubin. A charter member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Mel worked at Mueller Co. for 22 years as a model shop supervisor. He married Delphine Joan Moeller on October 31, 1948, in St. Peter, IL.

Mel is survived by his son Ronald (Jo) Rubin of Chatham and daughter Debra (John) Brosam of Decatur; grandchildren: Matthew (Amy) Rubin, Katherine (Maurice) Scholten; great grandchildren: Anya and Audrey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mel was reunited in heaven with his parents; wife of 67 years Delphine; infant grandson Aaron; brothers: Raymond and Harold Rubin; and sister Elvira Koch.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the service time of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Entombment will follow in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or Cancer Care Specialists of IL, Cancer Center of Decatur.

The family would like to thank hospice and Mel's nurses Stephanie, Danee and Allison.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.