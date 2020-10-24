Michael Allen Cohen

April 1, 1951 - October 19, 2020

MADISON, Wisconsin - Michael Allen Cohen, 69, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away October 19, 2020.

He was born to Raymond R. and Martha E. Cohen in Decatur, Illinois. Michael attended Dennis Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High, and MacArthur High School from 1965-1967. He graduated from Culver Military Academy in 1970.

Michael received his business degree from the University of Illinois where he was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity and a cheerleader. He earned a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Michael resided in Port Clinton, Ohio before moving to Madison. He worked in real estate and was employed by Home Security of America.

He was a member of Temple B'Nai Abraham.

Michael is survived by his sister, Barbara (Richard) Hellmann; nieces: Lauri Craig, Jill Bagley, and Debbie Parker; nephews: Eddie Hellmann and Ricky Hellmann; cousins: Sharon Ryan, Marjean (James) Yagen, Craig Hays, and Jeff Hays and best friend, Bob Lehman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn R. Cohen; grandparents: R. Don and Bess Little; uncles and aunts: Robert and Jean Thompson, William and Marjorie Kelley, Dr. A.E. Cohen, Bess Feuer, Russ and Esther Hays, Ida Koen, and Ann Newmark.

Special thanks to Bob, Tom, Claudia, Justin, and Angie for all you did for Michael over the years.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity or to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602-2584.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com