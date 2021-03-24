Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Douglas Jewell
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Michael Douglas Jewell

Sept. 27, 1956 - March 18, 2021

DECATUR - Michael Douglas Jewell, 64, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away March 18, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Michael was born September 27, 1956 at St. Mary's Hospital in Galesburg Illinois, the son of Raymond C. and Margaret Lucille (Ibison) Jewell. He attended St. Teresa and MacArthur High Schools, graduating in 1974. Michael had worked 21 years as a switchman for both the Illinois Terminal Railroad and the Norfolk Southern Railway Company. He married Julia Shields on September 15, 1984; to that union two sons were born, Sean and Tyler.

A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Behavioral Health Center, 151 North Main Street, Decatur IL or ODAT Recovery Solutions Inc., Stonington IL.

Michael is survived by his children: Sean Jewell (Claudia) of Ballwin, Missouri and Tyler Jewell (Barbara) of Oreana, Illinois; grandson, Brooks Thomas Jewell. Michael is survived by his siblings and family: Gregory (Melissa) Jewell and their son, Colin; Christopher (Shari) Jewell and their children, Ryan and Allison; and Jacqueline (Randy) Wombacher and their children, Matthew and Rebecca. Michael is also survived by his beloved dog Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Charles Jewell.

You may share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Michael, thank you for your friendship and your fellowship. We will surely meet again someday and please save me a seat at the big meeting.
Bob Krempasky
Friend
April 1, 2021
Chris and Jackie, So sorry to hear about Mike. I pray that you keep memories of all the good times with him in your hearts.
Terry Mason
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results