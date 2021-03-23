Menu
Michael Anderson Kitchens
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory - Venice
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL

Michael Anderson Kitchens

June 23, 1945 - March 3, 2021

DECATUR - Michael Anderson Kitchens, 75, of Decatur, IL, passed away in Venice, FL on March 3, 2021. He was born on June 23, 1945 to Gerald and Ruth Kitchens in Jacksonville, IL. Michael attended MacArthur High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where he served his country proudly in the Vietnam War. After serving in the Marine Corps, Michael began working at A.E. Staley Mfg. Company until retirement.

Michael loved Corvettes, muscle cars, and was both an avid collector of antiques and attendee of auctions. He felt most at peace near the water, whether boating on Lake Decatur during summertime in Decatur, IL or enjoying a sunset with his wife at the South Jetty in Venice, FL. Above all his passions, Michael had no greater love than that for his family and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Michael is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen; his sons: Shane (Kyle Davidsen) Kitchens and Chris (Julie) Kitchens; his grandchildren: Regan (Dylan) Porter, Paige, Claire, Theodore, Benjamin, Elijah, Caleb and Aubrey; brothers: Jerald Kitchens and Stephen Kitchens; sister, Linda Sheridan; and many nieces and nephews.

Michael leaves behind a legacy underscoring the importance of family. He will always be remembered as a loving soul who touched many lives over the years through his ability to boost the spirits of those around him. Michael's influence and warm presence will forever be missed by family and friends alike.

The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Dialysis Center both in Decatur, IL and Venice, FL, Encompass Home Health and Tidewell Hospice, Venice, FL for their loving care during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Veterans programs.

There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 23, 2021.
To Karen, Shane and Chris - thinking of you at this most difficult time. This picture is how you should always remember him. I know he always made everyone laugh and smile - so carry on with that tradition of loving others THAT much. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Julie Causey
March 28, 2021
Karen, Shane, Chris & families, My thoughts & prayers are with all of you. When I think of Mike, I think of his stories & his laugh. He had a full time job, with those neighbors...I´m sure heaven is a little happier for Bill & Carol, when the gates opened & Mike walked through. I know he will be watching over all of you. Best Grandpa (Paco?) ever! He was Just another kid whenever they were around. Karen, he´d torment you & you always knew exactly what to say- you were truly his `forever love´. I´m sure he will be missed but `he did win the battle´, he´s free of illness & free to soar! Rest high on that Mountain, Mike! Thinking of all of you, Cindy Wickline
Cindy Wickline
March 27, 2021
Thanks for the memories. You were so much fun. Semper Fi
Betsy Barker
March 24, 2021
old class mate sad to hear my friend has gone to heaven, have many memories growing up, our prayers to all of family we all will play together someday, God bless
Bob reynolds Springfield IL
March 23, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathies on your loss of Mike. I am very sorry for your loss.
Millie Smith
March 23, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. I know he"ll be missed by all.
Gretchen Alexander
March 23, 2021
Mike, you will be remembered and missed! Thank you for your service. RIP
Jim and Sheila Roppa
March 23, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss, Karen, Shane, Chris, Regan and the rest of the family. Your leader of the family has passed but he left you quite a legacy. I´m sure you´re all proud. I´ll be praying for all of you.
Diana Manning
March 23, 2021
