Michael Lynn Eckart

Aug. 11, 1958 - Oct. 26, 2020

PEORIA - Michael was born to Donald S. Eckart Sr. and Darlene J. Davis (L. Dean Davis).

Surviving are his wife, Rose; three children: Michael S. Eckart, Josh Eckart and Amelia Eckart; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Donna Harris of Warrensburg; brothers: David Eckart of Warrensburg, Mark Eckart (Marian) of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister, Mary A. Sheets and brother, Donald (Huck) S. Eckart, Jr. and mother-in-law, Beverly Reed.