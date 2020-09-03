Michael N. Tolly

July 3, 1962 - Aug. 29, 2020

BROWNSVILLE, Tennessee - Michael N. Tolly, 58, of Brownsville, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Mike was born on July 3, 1962, to Bonnie and Richard Tolly in Mount Zion, Illinois. He graduated from Mt Zion High School in 1980 and went on to earn an Associate Degree from Richland Community College as a surgical tech.

Mike lived a life of service to his faith, children, and community. He was a youth leader for 14 years at the Methodist Church in Moweaqua, Illinois and went on to serve as Mayor of Moweaqua from 2008-2012. He also worked for several years as a child care counselor at Kemmerer Village in Assumption, Illinois. On July 2, 2009 he married Kimberly Eckart of Moweaqua, Illinois.

He is survived by his parents and wife. Also surviving are his brother Don and wife Kerry Tolly of Saint Joseph, Missouri (Madisyn and Kaitlyn), Mike known as "Uncle Cookie" to niece and nephews Katlyn Tolly of Queens, New York, Matt Tolly and wife Savannah of Roanoke, Virginia, Kyle Blackwell of Forsyth, Illinois, his brother-in-law Jim Blackwell of Forsyth, Illinois, his mother-in-law Phyllis Eckart of Macon, Illinois, his bonus children: Cory and Ariel Reeves and Cera Stewart of Brownsville, Tennessee, Timmy and Zach Friederich of Burnsville, Minnesota, Nic and Dina Stewart and Randy and Abby Stewart of Decatur, Illinois, Darrin and Tara Hennings and Scott and Bridget Hennings and Bryce and Monica Hennings and Marty and Christa Hunter all of Moweaqua, Illinois, and many more extended family and friends.

Mike was a fan of the Chicago Bears, the Fighting Irish, and the Boston Red Sox. He loved reading, fishing, golfing, good food and good movies, but most of all he loved being "PawPaw" to Lilly and Liam and his 15 other grandchildren.

Mike was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by his beloved sister Donna and his grandparents. Services to celebrate Mike's life will be 3:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church 720 West Main Sreet, Mt Zion, Illinois. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Casual attire requested. Private family burial will be at Macon, Illinois. The family respectfully request that all guests follow the current CDC guidelines, to include social distancing and the wearing of masks, during the visitation and the memorial service. Masks will be available if you do not have one.

Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to dawson-wikoff.com.