Michael A. Pound
FUNERAL HOME
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
503 West Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL

Michael A. Pound

March 3, 1954 - March 9, 2021

DECATUR - Michael A. Pound, 67, of Decatur, passed away, 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, of a heart attack at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. –2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Sullivan. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center: 2820 E. Parkway Drive, Decatur, IL 62525 or to Good Samaritan: 920 N Union Street, Decatur, IL 62522.

Mike was born March 3, 1954, in Decatur, the son of Merrill E. and Myrta Clare (Scott) Pound. He was the owner of Clare's Restaurant and Elmer's Bar in Decatur. He was previously a food and beverage director in St. Louis, MO, Dallas, TX, and Denver, CO. He enjoyed fishing and being with friends and family.

He is survived by his sister, Debra C. (David J.) Rathje of Decatur; sister-in-law, Kathryn Pound of Arkansas. Mike is also survived by several nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two nephews.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
McMullin-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Sullivan
503 W. Jackson Street, Sullivan, IL
Mar
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
McMullin-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Sullivan
503 W. Jackson Street, Sullivan, IL
My sincere condolences to the family. Mike and I were friends for 30 years. He truly was a brother to me. I shall miss him all my days.
David A Broyles
Friend
September 2, 2021
Debbie so sorry for the loss of your brother and a good friend of mine. Praying for you and your family for God to be with you and David
Wilbur Chupp
March 14, 2021
Debbie I am so sorry to hear about Mike. He was a good friend to me, always calling & checking on me. I will miss our talks. My prayers are with you & the family.
Sharon Pratt
March 13, 2021
In my memory he will forever be twenty. He was a good guy.
Julie Rios
March 12, 2021
