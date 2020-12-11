Menu
Michael E. Sheffield
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Michael E. Sheffield

August 18, 1950 - Dec. 7, 2020

DECATUR - Michael E. Sheffield, 70, of Decatur passed away December 7, 2020 at Prairie Rose Health Care in Pana.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, with military honors by the Sangamon County Interveterans Burial Detail. Additional honors will be provided by the Macon County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard.

Michael was born August 18, 1950 in Camp Stoneman, CA, the son of Lee Roy and Ovelia (Newkirk) Sheffield. He married Diane Mollet on September 14, 1974 in Decatur. Michael proudly served our country in both the United States Navy as well as the United States Army. Michael was the chief of police for Warrensburg, IL for four years and then served Macon County as a Deputy Sheriff for nearly 23 years until his retirement. In his free time, Michael enjoyed watching westerns and history shows, riding his horse and was very skilled at leather work. He also proudly served on the Macon County Honor Guard.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diane; children: Bobbi (Justin) Meenderinck of Washington, DC, Sean (Heather) Sheffield of Frederick, MD; grandchildren: Colton and Tanner Sheffield; siblings: Shirley (Joe) Tish of Florida, Ken (Jackie) Sheffield of Florida, Brian (Judy) Sheffield of Florida, Tom (Penny) Sheffield of Arizona and Penny (Brad) Gagnon of Virginia; brother-in-law Jim Grant; and many nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Robert and Gladys Mollet; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Grant.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 11, 2020.
Mike was security in the court house way back in the day. Back then there were only 2. He was a quiet man with good advice. He always made us girls in the building feel safe. Prayers for the family
Julie Gsm Magana
December 12, 2020
I just found out that Mike passed away. Mike and I worked together for many years. He was a true gentleman and a good deputy sheriff. I miss having coffee with him. Rest In Peace
Buddy Himstedt
December 12, 2020
I remember Mike from his Warrensburg Days. My condolences to Diane and his family.
Connie Henry
December 11, 2020
