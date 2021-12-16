Mickey L. (Hugo) Hargis

Dec. 19, 1933 - Dec. 14, 2021

DECATUR - Mickey L. (Hugo) Hargis, of Decatur, passed from this life of 87 blessed years into a restful sleep in the arms of her loving savior on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Imboden Creek Living Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday December 18 at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown. Memorials in Mickey's honor may be made to Gospel of the Kingdom Campground, Highway 44, Shepherdsville, KY 40165.

Mickey was born December 19, 1933, in Sandoval, IL, daughter of Louis and Sylvia (Williams) Hugo. She married Thomas Edward Hargis September 18, 1954, in Decatur. He preceded her in death December 26, 2018.

Mickey was a member of The Body of Christ. She attended Gospel Chapel in Decatur and loved reading her Bible.

Surviving are her children: Thomas F. (Pam) Hargis of Fairbury, Susie Tulak, Rebecca (Jack) Jimison, and Edward (Jackie) Hargis, all of Decatur; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters: Sylvia Fritz of Decatur and Delores Estell of Springfield; and several cherished nieces and nephews.

Mickey was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, and five brothers and sisters, and brother and special friend: Robert Hugo of Decatur.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.