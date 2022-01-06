Mildred I. Stephenson

Sept. 5, 1918 - Jan. 3, 2022

FORSYTH - Mildred Stephenson passed away at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL, January 3, 2022, where she lived since 2014.

Thank you to the Nurses and Staff, who gave her excellent care. She was born to Opal and Roy Schroll on September 5, 1918. She married John Stephenson.

Her husband John; and son, Roy Ernest Stephenson; and sisters: Loraine and Juetta; and her brother, Eldon preceded her in death.

She leaves her daughter-in-law, Carol Stephenson; grandchildren: Marsha Brewer, Nancy Moretti, Eric Stephenson, Jim Stephenson, Kevin Stephenson, Andrew Stephenson; and step-grandchildren: Steve, Tom, Cathy, and Jon Groves; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was a member of Forsyth Methodist Church. She worked many years at Forsyth Grade School as a Cafeteria worker.

A graveside service will be held at Boiling Springs Cemetery at 9:00 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.