Mitchell D. Ryherd
1960 - 2021
Mitchell D. Ryherd

July 31, 1960 - March 25, 2021

MATTOON - Mitchell Ryherd, 60, of Mattoon formerly of Mt. Zion, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 in his home.

Mitch was born July 31, 1960 in Mt. Zion the son of M.J. and Frances (Jendry) Ryherd. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother. He spent thirty-five years in retail management and convenience stores. His work ethic was unparalleled. He was generous, kind and always went above and beyond with family, friends, and coworkers. He was always willing to help anyone in need.

Mitch is survived by his sons: Nicholas Ryherd and Richard (Kristie) Ryherd; granddaughter, Riley Ryherd; brother, Greg (Lisa) Ryherd; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Mitch is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

No services are planned. Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


I worked with Mitch for a relatively short time but still think of him and all he taught me. He will always be missed by those who knew him.
Amanda Root
Work
October 15, 2021
I went to high school with Mitch and lived just a couple blocks away at the time. He was always a good guy. I´m so sorry for your loss. Prayers and blessings to the family.
Cindy (Dayton) ODear
April 9, 2021
Trudy Gary Judy Brian Lynna
April 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss Greg
Gloria Jackson
March 31, 2021
To the whole family, I remember Mitch from High School. He was such a Sweet and Quiet Kid, not so sure if it was because he was just shy around girls. I remember his smile and will admit I had a crush on the poor guy. I Pray for Peace and Comfort for all his Family and Friends.
Diana (Leigh) Hayes
March 29, 2021
