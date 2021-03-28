Mitchell D. Ryherd

July 31, 1960 - March 25, 2021

MATTOON - Mitchell Ryherd, 60, of Mattoon formerly of Mt. Zion, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 in his home.

Mitch was born July 31, 1960 in Mt. Zion the son of M.J. and Frances (Jendry) Ryherd. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother. He spent thirty-five years in retail management and convenience stores. His work ethic was unparalleled. He was generous, kind and always went above and beyond with family, friends, and coworkers. He was always willing to help anyone in need.

Mitch is survived by his sons: Nicholas Ryherd and Richard (Kristie) Ryherd; granddaughter, Riley Ryherd; brother, Greg (Lisa) Ryherd; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Mitch is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

No services are planned. Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.