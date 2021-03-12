Menu
Mona Grandon
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Mona Grandon

March 17, 1971 - March 8, 2021

On Monday, March 8, 2021, Mona Grandon, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 49.

Mona was born March 17, 1971 in Champaign, IL to Victor Eugene Jourdan and Dixie Stockton. On January 21, 1989, she married Jonas Grandon. They raised one son, Joshua, and two daughters, Erin and Tiffany.

Mona loved being around her grandchildren and was especially excited for the upcoming birth of twin granddaughters.

Mona was preceded in death by her father, Eugene, her mother, Dixie; step-father Bill Sr.; brothers: Sam, Bruce and Billy. She is survived by her husband Jonas; her three children: Erin (Levi) Hedges, Joshua (Dawn) Grandon, Tiffany Grandon; grandchildren: Tucker, Crosby, Harmony, Annabelle, Selena, Letty, Karmella, Luna, Solomon, unborn twin girls, brother Richard; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mona will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Harristown Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance. Please share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
