Moses Comage

DECATUR - Moses Comage departed this life on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital at the age of 80.

Visitation/Memorial to celebrate Moses' life will be held on Friday (Nov 13, 2020) from 6:00-8:00 PM at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur. Cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation. He will be laid to rest at a later date.

The family of Moses Comage, Sr has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services with the funeral arrangements.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
