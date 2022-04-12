Menu
Myles James McWilliams
1991 - 2022
BORN
1991
DIED
2022

Myles James McWilliams

March 4, 1991 - April 6, 2022

DELRAY BEACH, Florida - Myles James McWilliams, 31 of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Cerro Gordo, IL passed away on April 6, 2022 in Delray Beach.

Myles was born on March 4, 1991 in Lakewood, CA. He moved to Wisconsin shortly after and then to Illinois in 1996. He started school in Cerro Gordo and graduated from there in 2009.

Myles had a love for all sports and was a talented athlete himself. His favorites were football and basketball. He loved the Green Bay Packers.

Myles is survived by his parents: Teresa M. and Geno Grohler of Cerro Gordo; James and Christen McWilliams of Oak Creek, WI ; his siblings: Melissa McWilliams (Marquise Thomas) of Milwaukee, WI, Devin McWilliams of Decatur, IL, Dalton Grohler of Cerro Gordo, IL; his nieces which he adored Haromynee, Malaysia and Maliah. As well as his grandmothers and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Myles won the hearts of all that knew him. He will be remembered for his special charismatic character and his charming humor.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local addiction and treatment center.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 12, 2022.
