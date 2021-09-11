Menu
N. Pauline Hitchens
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

N. Pauline Hitchens

Sep. 4, 1940 - Sep. 4, 2021

CLINTON - N. Pauline Hitchens, of Clinton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal. It was her 81st birthday.

She was born in Galconda, IL, a daughter of John Albert and Anna Mae Lockerby Hicks. Pauline was a 1958 graduate of Maroa High School and enjoyed a long career in banking prior to her retirement.

Surviving are two sons: Douglas (Debbie Mullins) Hitchens of Argenta and Barry (Kristen) Hitchens, of Decatur; and two grandchildren: Cooper Hitchens of Waxhaw, NC and Carly Hitchens of Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Larry Hicks; and a sister, Janice Mallicoat.

Cremation rites have been accorded and those wishing to honor her life may direct donations to Illinois chapter of C.O.P.S.

To express condolences or share memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 11, 2021.
