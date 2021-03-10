Menu
Nancy A. Kornewald
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Nancy A. Kornewald

Aug. 9, 1940 - Mar. 8, 2021

MT. ZION - Nancy A. Kornewald, 80, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 8:50 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, in her residence surrounded by her family.

A service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation at 10:00 a.m., until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church or Macon County Animal Shelter. Messages of condolence may be sent to dawson-wikoff.com.

Nancy was born August 9, 1940, in Los Angeles, CA the daughter of Harvey W. and Julia F. (Carr) Hord. She married Merlin A. Landgrebe in 1956. She later married Ronald O. Kornewald on September 29, 1967. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2016.

Nancy enjoyed caring for her pets. She was often seen walking her beloved Golden Retriever, Kojack at Fletcher Park in Mt. Zion. She had a passion for cooking for her family especially at the holidays. Nancy was the happiest when she was spending time with her family. At age 74, she accepted Christ as her personal Savior.

Surviving are her children: Rick Landgrebe (Renee) of Decatur, Eric Landgrebe (Joyce) of Decatur, and Julie Landgrebe-Harmon (Jerry) of Lexington, SC; step daughter, Tammey Grandon (Kenneth) of Decatur; brothers: James Hord of Decatur, Robert Hord (Delores) of Oakley and Donald Joseph Hord of Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one stepson; her sister; and one brother.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Mar
15
Service
11:30a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
Sorry for your loss and prayers your family
Bill Peveler
March 11, 2021
