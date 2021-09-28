Nancy C. Shultz

April 4, 1952 - Sept. 25, 2021

FORSYTH - Nancy C. Shultz, 69, of Forsyth, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, in her home.

Nancy was born on April 4, 1952, in Quincy, IL, the daughter of Gerald and Margie (Rolf) Wagner. A U.S. Army veteran, Nancy worked as a computer programmer at Illinois Power. She was a very active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was involved in the 55 and over group, prayer shawl group, visitation circle, funeral luncheon committee, and served as a lector for many years. Nancy married Jeff Shultz on September 19, 1988, at Our Lady of The Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mt. Zion, IL.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Jeff of Forsyth, IL; children: Kristen (Scott) Evanicky of Sherman, TX, and Paul Shultz of Forsyth, IL; grandchildren: Luke, David, and Lily; siblings: Wayne (Judy) Wagner of Timewell, IL, Neil Wagner of Fowler, IL, and Dale (Cindy) Wagner of Carmel, IN; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home; vigil prayer service will be at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Sterling Catholic Cemetery, Mt. Sterling, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

The family of Nancy C. Shultz is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at?www.moranandgoebel.com.