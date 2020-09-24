Nicholas Miller NOV. 24, 1997 - SEPT. 21, 2020 GENEVA - Nicholas Miller, 22, left this world Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Born Nov. 24, 1997 in Decatur, IL, he attended Our Lady of Lourdes School until his family moved to Geneva, IL in 2011. He graduated from Geneva Community High School and went on to attend University of Illinois and DePaul University. A loving son and brother, Nick loved to travel and experience new things. He is remembered for his strong sense of family, sharp mind, dry sense of humor, compassion for others and easy going demeanor. Nick is survived by his parents, Jim and Lisa Miller and brother, Brandt, all of Geneva, IL; grandparents: Dave and Linda England of Mt Zion; aunts and uncles: Jon and Tracy England of Decatur, Bruce Miller of St. Louis, Patty and Matt Espe of Akron, OH, Joe and Heidi Miller of Chicago; and cousins: Marisa and TK Espe, Celeste, Gillian and Aidan Miller. Nick was preceded in death by grandparents, Chuck and Ann Miller of Decatur. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends Visitation is will be 5-7 PM Friday, September 25, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home; vigil prayer service will be at 4:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Decatur. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or Our Lady of Lourdes School. Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com .