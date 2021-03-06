Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nola Kay Robinson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Nola Kay Robinson

Dec. 14, 1939 - Mar. 5, 2021

DECATUR - Nola Kay Robinson, 81, of Decatur, passed away at 3:45 a.m., March 5, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, March 11, 2021 in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home, Thursday morning. Memorials may be made to Antioch Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Nola was born December 14, 1939, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Earl and Alta (Duff) Simmons. She married Marion F. "Red" Robinson on July 21, 1956 in Covington, IN. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church and the Sam's Prairielander's Camping Club. Nola also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society, her bridge club, and Cat Retiree's Club.

Surviving are her sons: Mark A. Robinson (Faithanne Sue Bolt) of Decatur and Kevin E. Robinson (Brenda) of Greenwood, IN; sister, Joan Fulton (Larry) of Long Creek; brother, Richard Simmons (Joan) of Decatur; grandchildren: Sarah Fair (Ronald) of Denton, TX, Kayla Harris (Jesse) of Mt. Zion, Kourtney Robinson of Greenwood, IN and Bryce Robinson of Greenwood, IN; great-grandchildren: Peyton Fair, Hailey Fair, Colton Petrick, Clayton Petrick, Courteany Harris, Brittaney Harris, Aaliyah Robinson, Asher Roberts, and Avery Robinson. Nola was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and one great grandchild.

Nola was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loyal friend to many. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Mar
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry to hear of my cousins passing. My condolences to her family and friends. Very sweet lady.
Donna Dickey
Family
March 12, 2021
Sorry to see my cousin pass away Nola was always nice to be around good to her family I will miss her David
lynn d yoder
March 9, 2021
Mark, I was so sorry and so surprised to come to St Mary´s on Friday morning to learn that Nola had gone to be with Jesus. I am praying for you and your wife and your family for comfort and peace. May Gods hold you close as you go through this difficult time.
Patrice Hunt
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results