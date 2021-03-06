Nola Kay Robinson

Dec. 14, 1939 - Mar. 5, 2021

DECATUR - Nola Kay Robinson, 81, of Decatur, passed away at 3:45 a.m., March 5, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, March 11, 2021 in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home, Thursday morning. Memorials may be made to Antioch Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Nola was born December 14, 1939, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Earl and Alta (Duff) Simmons. She married Marion F. "Red" Robinson on July 21, 1956 in Covington, IN. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church and the Sam's Prairielander's Camping Club. Nola also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society, her bridge club, and Cat Retiree's Club.

Surviving are her sons: Mark A. Robinson (Faithanne Sue Bolt) of Decatur and Kevin E. Robinson (Brenda) of Greenwood, IN; sister, Joan Fulton (Larry) of Long Creek; brother, Richard Simmons (Joan) of Decatur; grandchildren: Sarah Fair (Ronald) of Denton, TX, Kayla Harris (Jesse) of Mt. Zion, Kourtney Robinson of Greenwood, IN and Bryce Robinson of Greenwood, IN; great-grandchildren: Peyton Fair, Hailey Fair, Colton Petrick, Clayton Petrick, Courteany Harris, Brittaney Harris, Aaliyah Robinson, Asher Roberts, and Avery Robinson. Nola was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and one great grandchild.

Nola was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loyal friend to many. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends.