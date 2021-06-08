Nolan Paul Mason, Sr.

May 25, 1937 - June 4, 2021

DECATUR - Nolan Paul Mason, Sr., 84, of Decatur, passed away June 4, 2021 at his home.

Graveside service will be 12:00 PM, Wednesday, June 9, 2021at Lester Barnett Cemetery, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:30 – 11:30 AM, Wednesday at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorials in Nolan's honor may be given to American Legion Post 105, Decatur.

Nolan was born May 25, 1937 in Effingham, the son of Noah and Flora (Smith) Mason. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He married Virginia Ann McVey on May 24, 1985 in Stonington. She preceded him in death on March 31, 2004. Nolan owned Shell Service Station in Decatur for many years and retired from Laborers Local 159 in Decatur and from delivering bulk mail until full retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, playing golf, traveling and fishing. He truly enjoyed time spent with family. Nolan was a member of Laborers Local 159 and American Legion Post 105 in Decatur.

He is survived by his son, Nolan "Paul" Mason, Jr. and wife Christina of Rochester; grandchildren: Michael Mason of Decatur and Nichole Fox and husband, Kenny of Forsyth; great-grandchildren: Dylon, Isabella, and Spencer; siblings: Clifford and wife, Anita, Larry and wife, Margaret, Gary, Leonard and wife, Sheryl, and Sharon.

Nolan was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann Mason; and siblings: Robert, Linda, Ron and Tom.

