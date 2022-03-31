Menu
Nora Ethel Gilbert
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Nora Ethel Gilbert

Oct. 2, 1926 - March 28, 2022

MOUNT ZION - Nora Ethel Gilbert, 95, of Mt. Zion, passed away March 28, 2022, at Heritage Health.

Nora was born in Dyer, KY, on October 2, 1926, the daughter of Jackson and Bessie (Butler) Butler. She married Robert Gilbert on December 28, 1947, in Maroa, IL. She was a homemaker who enjoyed reading in her spare time. Nora was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur.

Nora is survived by her daughter, Connie (Richard) Stansbury of Coolidge, AZ; grandchildren: Dennis Stansbury and Katie Corona; and great-grandchildren: Bane Wyrick, Logan Corona, and Silvia Corona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David Gilbert; brothers: Joseph Butler and Lloyd Butler; and sisters: Doris Summers and Margaret Dial.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, in Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 31, 2022.
