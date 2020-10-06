Norma Carolyn Brown

Oct. 27, 1926 - Oct. 2, 2020

DECATUR, IL – Norma Carolyn Brown, age 93, of Decatur and formerly of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully at her Lincolnshire Place home on Friday October 2, 2020. Her Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Memorial gifts may be made to the Decatur Central Christian Church and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Norma was born October 27, 1926 in Charleston, IL one of five children born to John Andrew and Hazel (Shellabarger) Myers. She was married to Charlie Brown for 66 years and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2018. She was also preceded by their son, Charles F. Brown. Surviving is a grandson, Matthew Charles Brown (Kimberly) of Oakley, IL; and a great-grandson, James Brown.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Norma's complete obituary or leave condolences for her family.