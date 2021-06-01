Norma Jean Dyer (nee Lourash)

Dec. 9, 1932 - April 3, 2021

DECATUR - Norma Jean Dyer (nee Lourash) beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother joined our Heavenly Father on April 3, 2021.

Norma was born on December 9, 1932 in Decatur, Illinois to Arlie Lourash and Amanda Lourash (nee Volkmann). She graduated from Cerro Gordo High School in 1950 and married William F. "Sam" Dyer in 1952. Their marriage endured until Sam's passing in 2009. She was employed by A.E. Staley/Tate and Lyle her entire working career. She resided with her family in Clinton, Illinois for 56 years. Norma was involved with numerous Masonic bodies with a focus on the Order of the Eastern Star in which she held several offices including Worthy Matron. Her hobbies included genealogy, sewing, and canning. She was a member of the Clinton United Methodist Church.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband Sam, her parents and one brother.

She is survived by her four sons: John Dyer (Linda), Donald Dyer (Lana), Kevin Dyer and Mark Dyer (Cindy), eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

A memorial service with Eastern Star rites will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 North Water Street, Decatur, IL. There will be a social gathering at 9:30 a.m. with the memorial service beginning at 10:00 a.m. A private family internment service will be conducted immediately following the memorial service at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Star Home, Macon, Illinois.

Please follow appropriate COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur, IL.