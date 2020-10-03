Norma Jean Willmirth

Jan. 22, 1925 - Sept. 30, 2020

KNOXVILLE - Norma Jean Willmirth, 95, of Knoxville, IL, formerly of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Norma was born in Taylorville, IL on January 22, 1925 to Edgar and Hazel Bertsch. She married Leroy Willmirth on May 24, 1947. He survives. She is also survived by a brother Bill (Pat) Bertsch, daughters Linda (John) Burris, Patricia (Bruce) Alleman, six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roger, sisters Elsie Eilers, Geneva Burns, Pearl Radcliff and Barbara Dobbs, and daughter Sharon Martakis.

Norma worked in various school cafeterias and managed the cafeteria at Progress School. She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Decatur.

Norma enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a big Chicago Cubs fan and attended many games with her husband. Norma loved playing cards every night with her husband for many years.

Services for Norma will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Because of current restrictions, funeral services will be for family only with face masks required and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Courtyard Estates of Knoxville, 415 E. Main St., Knoxville, IL 61448.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.