Norma Jean Karloski

Nov. 8, 1929 - Feb. 22, 2021

DECATUR - Norma Jean Karloski, 91, of Decatur entered eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday afternoon, February 22, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Her funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, March 3rd, at 11:00 a.m., at Mt Calvary Lutheran Church, 2055 South Franklin Street Road in Decatur, Illinois, officiated by Pastor Brett Hinrichs, with visitation beginning one hour before the service. Visitation is also scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Mt Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Norma was born in Springfield, Illinois on November 8, 1929, the daughter of Henry and Margaret Shepanski. After the family moved to Decatur, she attended Decatur High School where she participated in Future Business Leaders of America. Upon graduation in June of 1947, Norma started working for Rotz and Christner Insurance Agency as a bookkeeper/receptionist. She loved her job and enjoyed getting to know the other occupants of the old Standard Office Building (Millikin Court). Always looking for more challenging opportunities, she continued her education obtaining her Independent Insurance Agent license in 1980. When the owners retired, Norma bought the business, and continued providing exceptional insurance service to the Decatur community until her retirement in 2002. A respected leader, Norma also served as the President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Metro Decatur from 1995 – 1997.

Norma married Robert Louis Karloski on September 4, 1949, enjoying nearly 62 years of marriage before Bob's death in 2011. Norma was an avid reader and talented seamstress/crafter, and she spent many years traveling the country with her family during summer vacations. Her grandsons loved her dearly and have fond memories of regular trips with Grandma to Krekel's for triple cheeseburgers.

Norma was an active member of Mt Calvary Lutheran Church, dedicated to serving the Lord and sharing the Good News. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years, and a member of the Evangelism Committee and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (Ladies Guild) – serving a term as "District" President. She also enjoyed singing in the adult choir and playing bells with the chancel hand-bell choir. Norma lived in her kitchen and was most recognized as a wonderful baker, preparing sweet treats for Sunday fellowship and the annual church bazaar.

Surviving are daughters: Mary Ellen Duncan of O'Fallon, Illinois, and Peggy Ann Miller and husband, Randy, of Lincoln; brother, Richard Shepan, and wife, Pattie, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; sister-in-law, Genia Shepan, also of Las Cruces; grandsons: Christopher Duncan, and wife, Kamy, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Bradley Miller, and wife, Leslie, of Clarksville, Tennessee; great-grandson, Kenzie, and great-granddaughter, Aila, of Jacksonville, Florida; plus many nieces and nephews.

Her parents, step-mother, husband, brother, and infant brother preceded her in death.

Please make memorials to Mt Calvary Lutheran Church.

Due to current mitigations, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.