Norma Jean Smith
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Norma Jean Smith

Dec. 5, 1925 - March 10, 2021

DECATUR - Norma Jean Smith, 95, of Decatur, IL passed away March 10, 2021. Norma was born December 5, 1925 in Monticello, IL the daughter of Raymond and Opal (Dittamore) Doty.

She married James Raymond Smith on November 2, 1946 in Decatur, IL. Norma worked for the War Plant in Illiopolis, IL and later worked as a Sales Associate for Sears. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Norma was a talented seamstress and enjoyed creating costumes for others. She also enjoyed crafting and ballroom dancing and had many good friends.

Surviving are her children: Nancy Hegarty of Decatur, IL, James G. Smith (Cindy) of Niantic, IL, Michael Joseph Smith of Decatur, IL; son-in-law, Scott Davis of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Doug (Kelly), Andy (Melissa), Crystal, Jacob, AJ (Abby), Griffin (Brandy); and great grandchildren: Brittany (Aaron), Courtney, Amelia, Ben, Chloe (Clayton), Avery, Maddox, Joey, Kailey, Madeleine, Michaela, Eileen Rose, and Remy; and great great grandchildren: Izzy, John-Jay, Beau, Jameson, Rhett, Emmy Lou and Axel; and special friends: Susan Altig and Sheri Hagan. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; daughter Marilyn K. Davis; brothers: Raymond and Robert; and great grandson Vincent.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral home has been entrusted with the care of Norma. Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 13, 2021.
