Norman Hoff
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Norman Hoff

DECATUR - Norman Hoff, 79, of Decatur, passed away on March 2, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Services for Norman will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Mary Queen of Angels Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Center of Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance.

Please view Norman's obituary and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL
Mar
5
Service
1:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
