Norman Hoff

DECATUR - Norman Hoff, 79, of Decatur, passed away on March 2, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Services for Norman will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Mary Queen of Angels Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Center of Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance.

