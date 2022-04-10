Menu
Norman Sleeter Uhler

Dec. 31, 1928 - April 5, 2022

PELL CITY, Alabama - Norman Sleeter Uhler, 93, completed his heavenly journey home to reside with our Lord on April 5, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL, on Friday, June 17, 2022, with Dr. Robin Scott officiating.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarke and Lillie Uhler; his wife, Betty; and brothers: Ralph and Eldred Uhler.

Surviving are sons: Jeff Uhler (Betsy) of Appleton, WI, Scott Uhler (Sandy) of Dothan, AL, Doug Uhler (Becky) of Hoover, AL; and daughter, Susan Bowman (Wade) of Trussville, AL. Grandchildren: Mary Harvey (Nick), Sarah Cluka (Dan), Kim Ebbons (Matt) Sam Uhler (fiance, Morgan), Samantha Booms (Chris), Steven Uhler (Kortney), Michael Uhler, Rachel Uhler, Wesley Bowman (Kayla), and Morganne Bowman. Great-grandchildren: Bryce Harvey, Ethan Ebbons, Alyssa Ebbons, Isla Jean Booms, and Ellie Mae Uhler. Brother-in-Law, Bill Barrett and wife, Lola and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to the Handyman Ministries of ClearBranch United Methodist Church, 8051 Glenn Road, Trussville, AL, 35173



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 10, 2022.
