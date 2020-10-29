O. David McMahon

May 10, 1929 - Oct. 27, 2020

MT. ZION - O. David McMahon, 91, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away October 27, 2020, in his residence surrounded by family.

In keeping with Dave's wishes the family will celebrate his life at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit dawson-wikoff.com to read an expanded obituary and leave messages of condolence.

Dave was born May 10, 1929. He married Diana "Sue" Sphar on July 15, 1975. He retired as the VP of Marketing and Sales for Essex Wire. He had served in the US Army and was a Korean War veteran.

Surviving are his wife; five children; two brothers; his sister; fifteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.