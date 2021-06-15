Ophelia T. Hill

Sept. 7, 1955 - June 8, 2021

DECATUR - Ophelia T. Hill was born to Tom Henry and Iola Luce Thomas in St. Louis, MO on September 7, 1955. She was the "baby girl" and second child of that union.

She graduated from Northwest High School and attended Tarkio College. It was during her time at Tarkio College she received her special nickname, Ofie. She met Edward Hill there and they were married in 1975. They had one child, Rashad Andre Hill. Although their marriage ended in 1994, they remained good friends.

Ofie and their son, Rashad, moved to Decatur, IL where she worked for Ameren, formally known as Illinois Power. Ofie worked for Ameren for 30 years. While in Decatur, she met Mr. Frank Lee, Sr. who was the principal at Rashad's grade school. Frank asked her to lunch, she kindly turned him down, due to other plans. He asked her to dinner, and she graciously accepted. Frank took Ofie on a date to Chesapeake Bay in Springfield and oh, what a date it was! They spent 23 beautiful years together before his transition in 2017.

A public visitation will be held at City of Refuge Ministries, 401 East Jackson Street, Bloomington, on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 9-11:00 a.m. with a service to follow.

To read the full obituary, please go to eastlawnmemorial.com