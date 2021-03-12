Menu
Pamela Sue Nanna
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Pamela Sue Nanna (Brazle)

Sept. 13, 1950 - March 10, 2021

DECATUR - Pamela Sue Nanna (Brazle), 70, of Decatur, IL, passed away at home on March 10, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Pam was born on September 13, 1950 in Barnsdall, OK to Naomi Fisher-Brazle and Woodrow Brazle. She married the love of her life, Rick Nanna in September 1986.

Pam ran her own daycare for many years. She made many good memories with lots of children. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren grow.

Pam truly valued her large family and friends. She never turned away anyone in need.

She is survived by her husband, Rick, of Decatur; children: Tara, Shawn, Carrie and Jason (Tara) all of Decatur; grandchildren: Cole and Corrin; Matthew, Sesley, Breanna and Zack; Mataya, Destini and Dayana; Kiersten and Kaden; two brothers: Steve and Mike Brazle, (Decatur) and one sister Beverly Whinery (Oklahoma). She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and two sisters.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, March 15, 2021, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Humane Society or St. Jude's Hospital. Visitation and Services at Moran and Goebel; Graveside Service at Graceland/Fairlawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be left to Pamela's family at www.moranandgoebel.com. Services to be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#49987.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL
Mar
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rick, my brother, we are so sorry to learn about Pam´s passing. She is in a much better place now, no pain and watching over all of her loved ones. God bless you Rick. Call me if there is anything at all I can do to ease your pain. Keep your ears on.
Ruth & Kelly Whipple
March 12, 2021
