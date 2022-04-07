Menu
Pamela J. Reed
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Pamela J. Reed

Feb. 27, 1949 - April 4, 2022

OREANA - Pamela J. Reed, 73, of Oreana, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Pam was born February 27, 1949, in Beckley, WV, the daughter of Charles and Marjorie (Givens) Jackson.

She was a registered nurse, working most of her career in the office of Dr. Howard Beede. Pam enjoyed volunteering at Dennis School in Decatur at Argenta-Oreana Elementary School. She also enjoyed reading and gardening. Pam most enjoyed time spent with family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Larry Reed (Tamela) of Ironton, OH; daughter, Lisa Reed (Steve Mileusnich) of Saint Anne, IL; and grandson, Logan Reed.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters: Sheila Gwinn and Margie Garten.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 7, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
