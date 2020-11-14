Pat Hayes

Sept. 27, 1958 - Nov. 11, 2020

DECATUR - Pat Hayes, 62, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Pat was born in Decatur, IL, on September 27, 1958, the son of Laurence and Bernadine (Oller) Hayes. He worked as a metallurgical laboratory supervisor at Caterpillar and was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Darrell W. Beck Council #577, and Alpha Tau Omega. Pat graduated in 1977 from St. Teresa High School and went on to graduate from DePauw University in 1981. He was a fullback on the 1974 and 1975 State Championship St. Teresa football team. A dedicated Cubs fan, Pat loved golfing, boating and spending time with his grandkids. He married Stacy Poling on January 27, 1990 in Decatur.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kevin and nephew Adam Carter.

Pat is survived by his wife, Stacy of Decatur; children: Ryan Hayes of Decatur, Katie Hayes of Bloomington, and Colin Hayes of Decatur; grandchildren: Riley Kay, Cayden, and Tristan; siblings: Phyllis (Jim) Stapleton of Sherman, Gayle (Mike) Heneghan of Forsyth, Kathy (Gary) Kirby of Decatur, Cindi (Bill) Salzman of Peoria, Francie (Don) Brown of Decatur, Mary Jane Hayes of Decatur, Sean Hayes of Moweaqua, and Shannon (Tim) Carter of Decatur; Aunt Jinny (Bob) Lees; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, St. Teresa High School, Pediatric Cancer Research or donor's choice. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the entire staff of the DMH COVID Unit for all they did for Pat.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be left at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.