Patricia A. Graven

Mar. 14, 1941 - Sept. 19, 2021

DECATUR - Patricia A. Graven, 81, of Decatur, formerly of Sullivan, peacefully entered heaven Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in the Marrowbone Township Cemetery in Bethany. Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials can be made in honor of Pat to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Patricia was born on March 14, 1941 in Decatur, IL. She was the daughter of Richard W. and Maxine (Whitney) Barnett. She married W.G. Graven on September 2, 1994 in Bethany, IL. He preceded her in death on October 12, 1995. Pat worked for many years as an admitting clerk at St. Mary's Hospital. She loved her family and treasured the time spent with them. We will always remember her response when we told her that we loved her. She would respond, "I love you too! I always have and always will!"

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Jackson of Chicago, IL, brother Bill Barnett of Decatur, IL, brother George Barnett of Chatanooga, TN, brother-in-law Stephen Albro of Cerro Gordo, IL, nieces: Lisa (Terry) Lovekamp of Forsyth, IL, Lori (Jay) Toomey of Buffalo Grove, IL, Leeann (Brandon) Hissong of Monticello, IL; and several other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death her parents, husband, sister Carolyn Albro, brother Robert Barnett, sister-in-law Virginia Barnett, brother-in-law Tom Jackson, and sister-in-law Becky Barnett.

The family would like to thank Randall Residence of Decatur for all their love and care that was given to Pat. Pat, we have always loved you…and we always will!!