Patricia Lynn Planitz
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021

Patricia Lynn Planitz

July 24. 1969 - Nov. 28, 2021

DECATUR - Our Beloved, Patricia Lynn Planitz, age 52, joined Heaven's Angels November 28, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

Trish was born July 24. 1969 in Granite City, IL, to James and Sheryl Planitz. She resided there until the age of seven, when the family moved to Decatur, IL, where she graduated from Eisenhower High School, and later moved to Tennessee, where she resided with her life partner Linda Scott.

Trish was most comfortable in her kitchen cooking and spending time with her dog. She was a gifted writer, cook, decorator, and landscape artist. She enjoyed music, nature, laughter, animals and life.

Surviving her is her life partner of 17 years, Linda Scott; her mother, Sheryl England; sister, Shelly Anderson and Steve Spent; three half brothers: Sam Sanders, Jimmy and Joey Planitz; aunts: Carol Norton and Rebecca Wills Sparks; extended family and friends.

A private celebration of life ceremony was held December 11, 2021, at her home in Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, Patricia and family request donations be made in her memory to the Cancer Society or your local animal shelter.

A very special thank you to everyone who prayed, supported and loved each of us, Dr. Penley and staff of St. Thomas Hospital, Nashville, TN, for their kindness, knowledge and loving care. We appreciate you all.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 24, 2021.
Sheryl, Shelly, & Linda, our hearts ache for you, and your family. May God give you the peace & comfort you need during this time of sorrow, and we want you to know that you all are in our Prayers. RIP PATRICIA..
Jim & Sharon Shinall
December 24, 2021
