Patricia A. "Patty" Walker

Jan. 19, 1938 - Mar. 26, 2022

DECATUR - Patricia A. "Patty" Walker, 84, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Loft.

Patty was born on January 19, 1938 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of LeRoy and Mary (Williams) Blanchard. She was a devoted homemaker. Patty was an excellent cook and artist. She enjoyed ceramics and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Patty married Louis W. Walker on December 1, 1956. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2012.

Patty is survived by her children: Jeffery (Jackie) Walker, Timothy (Susan) Walker, Julie Walker, and Michael (Darci) Walker; two sisters: Mary (Steve) Jesse and Debra (Glenn) Jestis; and "a bunch of" loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patty is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, David Blanchard; and her sons: Richard Walker and Louis D. Walker.

Services to celebrate Patty's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 in the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

