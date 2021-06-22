Menu
Patricia Joan Williams-Buckner
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Patricia Joan Williams-Buckner

Nov. 5, 1945 - June 10, 2021

WINFIELD, Missouri - Patricia Joan Williams-Buckner, was called home to be in the arms of her heavenly father, on June 10, 2021. Patricia was born on November 9, 1945 to William Otis Williams and Evelyn Jean Plunkett-Moody.

Widow of Glendell Buckner, her loving husband, and soulmate.

Patricia is the second to oldest of five children: Wallace Williams (brother), Beverly Williams (sister) whom she joins in heaven. Michael (brother), and Janey Williams (sister-in-law) of Decatur, Illinois; Terry Moody-Logue (sister) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Patricia loved each of her children with unconditional love. Oldest son Donald Kercheval Jr of Decatur, Illinois; James (son) and Tammy (daughter-in-law) Kercheval of Byng Oklahoma; William (son) and Melissa (daughter-in-law) Kercheval of Fairmont Illinois; Paula (daughter) and Tim (son-in-law) Leingang of Yakima, Washington; Lisa Potter (stepdaughter) of Cisco, Illinois; Glendell Buckner Jr. (stepson) of Duluth Minnesota. Proud grandmother of Jessica and Kaylee Kercheval of Illinois; Krystle Cassel, Tiffany Hemp, and Willie Kercheval Jr. of Illinois; Scott Kercheval of Oklahoma; Heather Kercheval of Colorado; Jeremy Guerrero, Britney, and Breanna Stansell, and Brandon Leingang of Washington State. Proud Great Grandma of 14.

Patricia bravely battled lung cancer for six years. We never heard her complain and smiled through every treatment.

Patricia was a lover of animals. In her younger year's she worked as an animal control officer, at Decatur Illinois Humane Society. She later moved to Winfield, Missouri where she spent the past thirty years. She owned 12 acres there, fell in love with the wildlife on her property as if the deer, cardinals, fox, and cottontails knew they had safe haven to roam on.

Patricia was a humble woman. She taught her children to love the Lord. She taught them to treat others as they wanted to be treated. She loved the Lord, and her children until her last breath. She will be truly missed and cherished always. Until we meet again, fly high beautiful Angel. We love you.

A memorial will be held on her property in Winfield MO, at 75 Redbud Hill Lane. 63389, on July 3, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. A dinner will follow. Please call to RSVP 636-566-6549.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Her property
75 Redbud Hill Lane, Winfield, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My grandma was a kind and beautiful strong woman of God, she never had enough room in her life or heart for hate, she always forgave and always helped those she could with what she had, she never judged those as she would say wasn´t her job but she did always love everyone through their messes and struggles as if she never seen the mess we all had to begin with.She never took life for granted and gave her all during her battles to keep moving forward and be the beautiful strong woman she was until her time to go came. There was nothing you could have done to make her less proud of you or anyone she truly loved because she always seen the best in you she always knew was there, she raised fine children, and they all raised even greater children who will carry on her unconditional love and kindness to their children and then theirs and theirs and so on and so on. It definitely wasn´t easy to prepare to say goodbye and it isn´t easier after we know she is no longer here, but I´m grateful for the memories I have the hugs and kisses that were given when I was younger and I will cherish the phone calls and FaceTimes and Facebook messages I got in the end with her, not everyone gets to say goodbye but I´m grateful I got mine, I´m happy she no longer has to fight a battle with cancer she won many times and I´m happy she gets to spread her wings and fly high and watch over all her loved ones, until we meet again grandma I love you forever and ever amen!!!! Love always Britney Kayleen
Britney Stansell or as I would tell her " Her favorite grandkid "
Family
July 18, 2021
