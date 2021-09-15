Menu
Patsy Austin
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Patsy Austin

Aug. 11, 1955 - Sept. 12, 2021

DECATUR - Patsy Austin, 66, of Decatur, IL passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family.

Patsy was a gracious and loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. She loved to volunteer at her children's school and was a lover of animals of all kinds and a stout St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Patsy was born August 11, 1955 in Decatur, IL to Clarence and Ramona Barnes.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Rick Austin; sons: Anthony Hazen, Timothy Austin and Thomas (Merissa) Austin; brothers: Carl Barnes, and Dennis Barnes; sister, Sue (Rick) Hastings; as well as other extended family; and friends.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steven Barnes.

A visitation will be held for Patsy at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral home on Wednesday, September 15, 2091 from 6:00–8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held also at the funeral home on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice especially Breanna and Amanda for their exceptional care for Pat.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Sep
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Patsy was always a sweet and kind classmate at BMHS. It is with a sad heart that I hear of this news. May you all be blessed with the memories you have of Patsy. Blessings and peace to you all.
Samuel Robinson
September 28, 2021
Patsy was such a sweet, friendly and nice person in high school. I´m sure she will be greatly missed by her family. Prayers for all!
Penny ( Meador) Huber
School
September 18, 2021
My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family. Pat and I had so many good times together and I will cherish all the memories with her. i loved her so much. I"m sorry I couldn"t be at services due to being out of town. i"m keeping you guys in my prayers.
Stacey Rice
September 15, 2021
Rev. Joe Sims
September 15, 2021
