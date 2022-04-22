Paul "Mickey" Michael Klaman

Dec. 12, 1943 - April 19, 2022

DECATUR - Paul "Mickey" Michael Klaman, 78, passed away on April 19, 2022, at his home in Decatur, IL.

Mickey was born to John and Doris Klaman on December 12, 1943 in Danville, IL. On November 5, 1966, Mickey married Donna Jane Clark at the St. Paul's Catholic Church in Danville, IL. Mickey was a member of St. James and Patrick Parish. Mickey was involved in coaching for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being surrounded by his cats. He was an avid fan of the Bears and the Cubs. He supported his grandchildren in all of their artistic endeavors.

Mickey is survived by his wife, Donna Klaman; son, Timothy (Maggie) Klaman; daughter, Sarah (Chad) Elliott; brother, Dan (Nancy) Klaman; grandchildren: Ireland Klaman, Elias Klaman, and many extended family and friends.

Mickey is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice (Bob) Frank.

A service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 6:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Memorials to Decatur Macon County Animal Shelter.

Adopt a cat in Mickey's name.