Pauline M. Luton

Oct. 8, 1927 - April 11, 2022

DECATUR - Pauline M. Luton, 94, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 10:00 a.m. at Imboden Creek Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center, Decatur, IL.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church, 1818 East Mound Road, Decatur, IL, with Pastor James Bosler officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Monday in the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Memorials may be given to Temple Baptist Church, 1818 East Mound Road, Decatur, IL, 62526, where she was a faithful member since 1956.

Pauline was born on October 8, 1927, in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Clarence and Ethel (Corley) Kimmel. After graduating from Sparks Business College in Shelbyville, she worked at Shelby Electric Cooperative for nine-years. After moving to Decatur in 1952, she started working as a secretary at Illinois Power Company. She worked there for 37-years and was Executive Secretary at the time she retired in July 1989.

She married Eldon "Monk" Woolums of Dalton City on September 12, 1948. He died August 30, 2002. She married Ed Luton on June 19, 2005. He died on January 27, 2011.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Cynthia Luton of Springfield, IL, and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, "Monk" and Ed; brother, Elmer; and a sister who died at birth.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.