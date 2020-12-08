Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peggy M. "Peg" Dawson
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street
Sullivan, IL

Peggy M. "Peg" Dawson

June 1, 1933 - Dec. 5, 2020

LOVINGTON - Peggy M. "Peg" Dawson, 87, of Lovington, passed away at 2:00 p.m. Saturday December 5, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital with her children at her bedside.

Private family graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the Keller Cemetery, Lovington with Pastor Rodney Houser officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Lovington Church of God or to the Lovington Ambulance Service. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Peg was born June 1, 1933 in Decatur, the daughter of William and Freda Boyer Beitz. She had worked as an assistant to Dr. Dean McLaughlin and then at the Fields Wright Medical Center for over forty years. She had been a member of the Sullivan First Presbyterian Church, the Lovington Christian Church where she was active with the Lovington Christian Church Women's Fellowship and was currently a member of the Lovington Church of God and a member of the Lovington Church of God Widow's Ministry and was a member of the Lovington Women's Club. Peg married Dean H. Dawson on June 17, 1951 in Sullivan and he preceded her in death on February 10, 2015.

Surviving are her children: Dan Dawson of Springfield, Carla (Jim) Sloan of Decatur and Kevin Dawson of Decatur; grandchildren: Chad (Katie) Dawson of Mt. Zion, Amy Dawson and Mike Prince of Chatham, Rhett (Kristin) Schrock of Decatur, Mackenzie (Steve) White of Highland Village, TX, Morgan (Aaron) Largent of Decatur, Erica (Eric) Lebo of Mineola, FL, Michelle Sloan of Dallas, TX, Tucker Smith and Halle Smith both of Scottsdale, AZ; great grandchildren: Lilli Dawson, Irie Prince, Everley Schrock, Bellamy Schrock, Landon White, Dawson White, Viviane Largent and Jameson Largent. Peg is also survived by several special nieces and nephews who she consider a very close part of her family.

Peg is also survived by travel companions Carol Meadows and Sarah McCool, and lifelong friends Gracie Fultz, Ruie Blythe and Virginia Brooks.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Pat Wilt, sons Lynn and Tom, several brothers-in law and sisters-in-law and two nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the "First Line Heroes" at Decatur Memorial Hospital.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Keller Cemetery
Lovington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Carla, Kevin and Family, Prayers to you and your family. This is such a tough time. So sorry you are having to go through this.
Kathy (Lawson) Levandoski
December 11, 2020
Kevin & Family, So sorry to hear of your mothers passing. Our deepest sympathy.
Curtis & Margie McPeak
December 11, 2020
My sympathy to Kevin, Carla and Jim, and Dan. Miss Peggy is my favorite mother-in-law. I wish I could be there with all of you. Sending you love and peace in the days ahead.
Marla Burtcheard, Anthem AZ
December 9, 2020
Carla and family - Please accept our warmest condolences, we are deeply sorry for your loss.
Lawrence and Patti Albert
December 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go to all of the Dawson family. Peg was a wonderful person so kind and loving. We will all miss her
Peggy King
December 8, 2020
I offer my condolences to Peg's family. My late wife Sandra and Peg were good friends for many years.
Paul R. Meredith
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results