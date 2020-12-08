Peggy M. "Peg" Dawson

June 1, 1933 - Dec. 5, 2020

LOVINGTON - Peggy M. "Peg" Dawson, 87, of Lovington, passed away at 2:00 p.m. Saturday December 5, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital with her children at her bedside.

Private family graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the Keller Cemetery, Lovington with Pastor Rodney Houser officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Lovington Church of God or to the Lovington Ambulance Service. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Peg was born June 1, 1933 in Decatur, the daughter of William and Freda Boyer Beitz. She had worked as an assistant to Dr. Dean McLaughlin and then at the Fields Wright Medical Center for over forty years. She had been a member of the Sullivan First Presbyterian Church, the Lovington Christian Church where she was active with the Lovington Christian Church Women's Fellowship and was currently a member of the Lovington Church of God and a member of the Lovington Church of God Widow's Ministry and was a member of the Lovington Women's Club. Peg married Dean H. Dawson on June 17, 1951 in Sullivan and he preceded her in death on February 10, 2015.

Surviving are her children: Dan Dawson of Springfield, Carla (Jim) Sloan of Decatur and Kevin Dawson of Decatur; grandchildren: Chad (Katie) Dawson of Mt. Zion, Amy Dawson and Mike Prince of Chatham, Rhett (Kristin) Schrock of Decatur, Mackenzie (Steve) White of Highland Village, TX, Morgan (Aaron) Largent of Decatur, Erica (Eric) Lebo of Mineola, FL, Michelle Sloan of Dallas, TX, Tucker Smith and Halle Smith both of Scottsdale, AZ; great grandchildren: Lilli Dawson, Irie Prince, Everley Schrock, Bellamy Schrock, Landon White, Dawson White, Viviane Largent and Jameson Largent. Peg is also survived by several special nieces and nephews who she consider a very close part of her family.

Peg is also survived by travel companions Carol Meadows and Sarah McCool, and lifelong friends Gracie Fultz, Ruie Blythe and Virginia Brooks.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Pat Wilt, sons Lynn and Tom, several brothers-in law and sisters-in-law and two nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the "First Line Heroes" at Decatur Memorial Hospital.