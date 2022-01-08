Menu
Peggy Jean Moma
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Blue Mound
566 North Railroad Avenue
Blue Mound, IL

Peggy Jean Moma

May 24, 1934 - Jan. 5, 2022

DECATUR - Peggy Jean Moma, 87, of Blue Mound, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Peggy was born May 24, 1934 in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of F.B. and Dorothy (Hart) Thiele. She received her bachelor's degree from Millikin University and went on to teach fifth grade in the Blue Mound Elementary School, retiring after twenty-five years of service. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Blue Mound. Peggy loved spending time with her family. She and Lloyd also enjoyed numerous bus trips and wintering in Florida. Peggy married Lloyd A. Moma on August 21, 1954. He preceded her in death on October 29, 2003.

Peggy is survived by her sons: Richard (Laura) Moma, Terre (Carroll) Moma, and Jeffre (Ellen) Moma; grandchildren: Adam (Chandra) Moma, Aaron (Abbie) Moma, Amy (Kurt) Wilson, Matthew (Laura) Moma, Kate Nashland, and Megan (Robert) Scott; great-grandchildren: Caleb, Asher, and Ava, Cooper, Chase, and Carter, Cohen, Claire, Penelope, Nora, and Declan, and Lucas and Leighton; her brother, Jim (Janet) Thiele; and her sister, Brenda (Terry) Cinotte.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Rosalind Brady.

Services to celebrate Peggy's life will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at the First Christian Church of Blue Mound, 100 S. Lewis St., with Rev. Dr. Ellen B. Moma officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Hall Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Blue Mound.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave., Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
FAMILY - Extending my condolences to the entire family; I certainly hope Peggy had a pleasant journey; thinking of you all at this time. Grief is the Price we Pay for Love. M. Sue (Bliler) Hale, Decatur, IL.
Sue Hale
Friend
January 8, 2022
Matt Broch
January 8, 2022
