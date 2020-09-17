Peter Paul Dunn

April 27, 1927 - Sept. 15, 2020

SHELBYVILLE - Peter Paul Dunn, 93, of Shelbyville, Illinois, formerly of Decatur, Illinois passed away at 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, with his family by his side.

Peter was born on April 27, 1927, in Decatur, the son of Paul and Lucy (Earnshaw) Dunn. Peter and Nelda Turner were united in holy matrimony on August 27, 1949 and were blessed with 71 years of marriage. Peter was a veteran of the United States Navy and was proud to have served his country aboard the Escort Aircraft Carrier USS Bairoko. Peter worked as a barber before going to work for the Wabash, Norfolk and Western railroads, as a train conductor, retiring after 32 years of service. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur. Peter enjoyed spending time with family, cheering on the Chicago Cubs and collecting railroad memorabilia.

He is survived by his lovely wife, Nelda Dunn of Shelbyville; children: Paul (Becky) Dunn of Oakley, Tom Dunn of Mt. Zion, Mark Dunn (Andy) of Decatur, Judy (Marty) Sparks of Findlay, Jane (Kevin) Sloan of Orange Beach, Alabama, Joan (Dave) Childs of Springfield and Joseph (Sandy) Dunn of Mt. Zion; 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lucy Madia and Anice Clifton.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Lorton Cemetery in rural Cowden. Memorials may be made in Peter's name to the Shelby County Salvation Army and mailed to Lockart-Green Funeral Home, c/o Peter Dunn, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, Illinois 62565. Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Peter's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family.