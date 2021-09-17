Menu
Peter VanHook
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street
Sullivan, IL

Peter Van Hook

Mar. 26, 1933 - Sept. 15, 2021

SULLIVAN - Peter Van Hook, 88, of Sullivan, passed away at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Courtyard Estates, Sullivan.

Celebration of Life services will be 9:00 a.m. Sunday at the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ, rural Sullivan with Vanessa Patient and Brigham Hagerman officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mr. Van Hook was born on March 26, 1933 at Sullivan, Illinois, the son of Donald and Elinore Hagerman Van Hook. Peter was a salesman for many years and later in life worked for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at Eagle Creek. He enjoyed photography, especially of the area around his home on the Columbia River, and many other interests such as landscaping, gardening, bar-b-queing and, as a young man, mountaineering. He was a member of the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ. Peter married Aimee Sue Persons on December 30, 1958 at Portland, Oregon and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2014.

Survivors include his daughter Kirsten (Martin) Conley of Cape Coral, Florida; grandson Daniel Conley; nieces: Emily (Nathan) Beagle of Sullivan and Shelley Mork of Las Vegas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sara Moore and brother Stanley Van Hook.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 17, 2021.
