I have known Philly for 10 years, he was always so kind to invite me to the Christmas party every year and help me with appliances when I needed it. He had a good heart and I am glad I got to know him. He will be missed by me and many others....you have my deepest sympathies.
Beth Ann Kerker
January 17, 2022
Jimmy
So very sorry for the loss of your brother Phil. We had a lot of good times with Phil over the years and he will be missed. Let God guide you thru your time of sorrow.
Jim and Judy Urquhart
January 16, 2022
Mr. And Mrs. Kevin Shackelford
January 13, 2022
I was so sorry to see that Phil had passed away. My father ( John Gordon) was so fond of him. I think the feeling was mutual. My sympathy to you and your family .
Anne Lyons
January 13, 2022
Jim, we are so sorry to hear of Phil's passing. Our sincere sympathy & condolences to you & your family.
Larry & Virginia
Larry & Virginia Walker
January 12, 2022
To Jim and his family so sorry to hear that Phil passed away. He will be missed alot. My prayers to all your family .
larry adams
January 11, 2022
boy this is tuf. phil was a good friend. he will be sorely missed. prayers to his family.