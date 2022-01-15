Philip Richard Flaugher

Feb. 10, 1956 - Jan. 8, 2022

DECATUR - Philip (Phil) Richard Flaugher, 65, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 5:53 a.m. at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Services to celebrate Phil's life will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the services. Burial will be at the Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cerro Gordo SAL Post 117.

Philip was born February 10, 1956, the son of Richard and Juanita (Taylor) Flaugher. Phil was a graduate of Cerro Gordo High School class of 1974, where he was co-valedictorian. Phil later graduated from Richland Community College and then went on to receive his Bachelor's degree at Millikin University. Phil was a member of the Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church, member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 117. Phil was the founder of Phil Flaugher Electric Corporation, Appliance Mart and Phil Flaugher Properties of Decatur.

Phil was a prominent business man and served the Decatur area for over 50-years.

He was a collector of classic and antique vehicles.

Phil loved his family, friends, community and country.

Philip is survived by his mother, Juanita; brother, James E. (Deanne) Flaugher of Cerro Gordo; nephew, Benjamin P. Flaugher of Cerro Gordo.